Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,925 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 139.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

