Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 7.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 28,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 477,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

According to Zacks, "Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif."

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $164,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,155,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

