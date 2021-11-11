Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $27.91. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alkermes shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 24,293 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alkermes by 5,267.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 136.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 43.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 390,553 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Alkermes by 176.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 83,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alkermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after acquiring an additional 177,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

