Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 23,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,414. The company has a market cap of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.06. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 80,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.