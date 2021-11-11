Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,136,618 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.02 and a current ratio of 24.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

