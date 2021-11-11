Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,136,618 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.02 and a current ratio of 24.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

