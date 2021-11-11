Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.20 and last traded at $54.44. Approximately 10,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 257,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $137,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

