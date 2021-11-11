Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 278.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,028 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $664,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,548,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.42 on Thursday, hitting $2,962.94. 10,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,842.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,663.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,020.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $489,595,748 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.