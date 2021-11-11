Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $28.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,960.75. 18,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,842.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,663.44. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

