Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,950.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,842.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,663.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $489,595,748 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

