Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,950.20 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,842.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,663.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

