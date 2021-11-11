AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Down 1.3%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23. 2,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

