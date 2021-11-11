Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

