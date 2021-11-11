Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.97

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.97 and traded as high as C$16.31. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 156,536 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3,148.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

