Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

