Amalgamated Bank Acquires 32,256 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 138.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUN opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
