Amalgamated Bank Acquires 32,256 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 138.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.