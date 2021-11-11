Amalgamated Bank Buys 19,214 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 503.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

REGI opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,913. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.