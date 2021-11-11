Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

