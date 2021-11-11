Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,580 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,043,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 123,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.