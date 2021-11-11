Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 572.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,254,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury General by 334.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 432,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 2,027.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 167,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mercury General by 125.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 76,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

