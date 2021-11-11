Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amarin's third-quarter earnings beat estimates while revenues missed the same. Its sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last few years. Its recent label expansion for the cardiovascular indication looks promising. The promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label and expanding managed care coverage bodes well for Amarin. It has launched the drug in Europe and plans to expand to the top 50 cardiometabolic markets worldwide over the next few years. These represent a multi-billion dollar opportunity. However, Vascepa sales declined year over year during the third quarter amid rising generic competition. The drug’s share in icosapent ethyl normalized prescriptions has declined so far in 2021. COVID-19 has hurt Vascepa sales, which is likely to continue in the rest of 2021.”

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 25.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.