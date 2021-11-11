Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,668. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.91.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.