Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

