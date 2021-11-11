Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.390-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. 462,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,217. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ameresco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.30.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,837 shares of company stock worth $20,220,996 over the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.