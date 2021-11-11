American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

NYSE:AEL opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

