American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $44.00 at Truist

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Truist from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE AEL opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

