American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 94,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

