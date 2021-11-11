American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of AIG opened at $58.86 on Monday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,298,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

