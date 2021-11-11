American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 1,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,692. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $469.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

