American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. American Well has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,490. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Well by 234.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of American Well by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 325,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.