Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.