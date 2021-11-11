Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.