Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.500-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.81.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amgen stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.77% of Amgen worth $2,447,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

