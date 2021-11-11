Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 3,630,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,863. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,173.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

