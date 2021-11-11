Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,444,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 469,059 shares during the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

