Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,518. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

