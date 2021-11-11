Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

