Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMPE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 48,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,235. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

