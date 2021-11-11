AMREP (NYSE:AXR) versus The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Head to Head Analysis

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) and The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of The St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of The St. Joe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMREP and The St. Joe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $40.07 million 2.91 $7.39 million $1.11 14.31 The St. Joe $160.50 million 18.77 $45.20 million $1.06 48.26

The St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP. AMREP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The St. Joe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMREP and The St. Joe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A The St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

AMREP has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The St. Joe has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMREP and The St. Joe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65% The St. Joe 26.98% 10.00% 5.37%

Summary

The St. Joe beats AMREP on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co. engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers. The Hospitality segment features a private membership club, hotel operations, lodging, restaurants, golf courses, beach clubs, marinas, and other entertainment assets. The Commercial segment includes construction and leasing of multi-family, retail, office and commercial property, cell towers, and other assets.The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Panama City Beach, FL.

