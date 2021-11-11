Amundi Invests $146,000 in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

