Amundi Invests $51,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.32.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.