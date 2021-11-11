Amundi Makes New $155,000 Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

