Amundi Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Amundi purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of SPB opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

