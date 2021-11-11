Amundi Makes New Investment in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Amundi bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.