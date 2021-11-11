Amundi Takes $135,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

