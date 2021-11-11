Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Post $2.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings per share of $2.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the lowest is $2.93. American Financial Group posted earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $3,482,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG remained flat at $$145.68 on Friday. 3,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $130.71. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

