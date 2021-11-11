Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.31. 5,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. Brunswick has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

