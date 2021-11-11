Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $123,526.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,329 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

