Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $668.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.20 million and the lowest is $659.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $655.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 766,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

