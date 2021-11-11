Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $19,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

