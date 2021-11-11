Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 457.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,470. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.34 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.