Analysts Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.85. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

